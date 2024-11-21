Tornado confirmed in Pittsburgh neighborhood of Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A tornado touched down in a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Wednesday, the National Weather Service confirmed.

A weak EF-0 tornado hit the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood on Wednesday evening. The NWS is expected to release more details as its survey team looks at damage in the area.

The last time a tornado happened in Southwestern Pennsylvania in November was in 2017, according to First Alert Meteorologist Ray Petelin. It's the fourth November tornado on record for the area.

The Pittsburgh area also had an active tornado season in May, when a tornado hit the Pittsburgh city limits for the first time since 1998. One of May's many tornadoes was an EF-2 that severely damaged several homes in Finleyville.

Strong storms blew through the Pittsburgh area Wednesday evening as a cold front moved through. Thousands were without power, and Duquesne Light said it's still working to restore electricity to about 3,000 homes. The company expects to fully restore power by 10 a.m. on Friday, with many getting the lights back on before then.

The storms brought down several trees. In Shaler Township, a tree fell onto a house. No one was injured.

The tornado and severe thunderstorms came ahead of dropping temperatures and a wintry mix that could leave some places in the Laurel Highlands and ridges with 6 to 12 inches of snow, starting Friday morning. In the Pittsburgh metro area, the low-end estimation brings trace amounts of snow while the high-end scenario could bring 3 inches.

The NWS issued a winter storm warning for parts of Westmoreland, Fayette, Preston and Tucker counties from 1 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Saturday.