Tony Siragusa, NFL legend and Pitt man, dies at 55

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tony Siragusa, an NFL legend and Pitt man, has died at 55, according to TMZ.

Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson reported Siragusa died in his sleep. His cause of death is unknown at this time.  

The defensive lineman, known as "Goose," was a standout in the Steel City, leaving his mark on the Panthers' program from 1986-1989. He was picked up by the Indianapolis Colts in 1990 and spent seven seasons with the team. 

He then signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 1997 and became a key piece on a team with a legendary defense that won Super Bowl XXXV.

Siragusa retired in 2001 after five years with the Colts and became a household name as a broadcaster for Fox Sports. 

On Wednesday, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi posted a tribute to the former Panther.

"The Goose," Narduzzi tweeted. "Always bigger than life on and off the field. Forever a Pitt Man and never forgotten."

