Mike Tomlin and the Steelers look to end a long run of playoff futility against the streaking Texans

Mike Tomlin has no interest in shucking the weight of the Pittsburgh Steelers' recent playoff failures onto the shoulders of his players heading into Monday night's opening-round visit by Houston.

"I'm certainly not going to unpack my bags on the collective's bed, if you will," said Tomlin, who will take a six-game postseason losing streak onto the Acrisure Stadium turf to face the streaking Texans.

The Steelers (10-7) seem intent on carrying it anyway, their future Hall of Fame quarterback perhaps most of all.

Aaron Rodgers, in the late stages of his 21st and perhaps final season, is well-versed in how things work. He wasn't immune to the noise that reached a hard-to-avoid level in late November when fans chanted for Tomlin's firing near the end of a blowout loss to Buffalo that left the Steelers at 6-6.

"A lot of you probably in this group, either publicly or privately, were talking about Mike T. getting axed," Rodgers said. "So it feels good to shut all those comments down. It's a clean slate now. Anybody can make a run."

That includes, Rodgers believes, his own erratic team. Pittsburgh responded from the messy end against the Bills by winning four of five to earn its first AFC North title in five years, the final win coming in a heart-stopper in Week 18 against Baltimore that ended up costing longtime Ravens coach John Harbaugh his job.

Tomlin survived, as he has every year for nearly two decades. But he hasn't won a playoff game since the 2016 season. With a misstep against the impressive Texans and the NFL's top-ranked defense, the volume about Tomlin's job status will no doubt be turned back up, even if the conversation is a non-starter internally for a coach whose next losing season will be his first.

"They've got to find something to try and get after him," Rodgers said. "Mike T.'s probably like me, though. He doesn't (care a whole lot) about any of those comments. (But) we all love him. We want to play for him. We want to win for him."

Tomlin and the Steelers aren't the only ones who will bring some baggage to the final game of wild-card weekend. Houston (12-5) comes to Pittsburgh riding a nine-game winning streak but also still searching for its road playoff victory in the franchise's 24-year history.

The Texans are 5-3 away from NRG Stadium this season, though just one of those wins came against a team that reached the playoffs. Coach DeMeco Ryans thinks his players have "handled themselves pretty well on the road," though the energy and the stakes will be far higher against a Steelers team that hasn't lost a Monday night home game since 1991.

Then again, considering the hole the Texans were in after a 3-5 start, in a way their postseason started two months ago.

"Our guys know how to win football games," Ryans said. "That doesn't change because we're in the playoffs. We've been in that mode for a while now."

Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf will be back in the lineup after being suspended for Pittsburgh's last two games of the regular season as punishment for making contact with a fan at Detroit on Dec. 21.

The Steelers flirted with giving away the AFC North in his absence, limping through a loss to Cleveland before rebounding in the second half against Baltimore on a night Rodgers finished with a season-high 294 yards passing, the final 26 coming on a toss to a wide-open Calvin Austin III for the go-ahead touchdown.

Metcalf, who took responsibility for his actions but declined to get into specifics, was so excited after Baltimore kicker Tyler Loop missed a 44-yard field goal as time expired that he hopped in his car and raced to Acrisure Stadium to join the celebration.

The two-time Pro Bowler, by far Pittsburgh's most accomplished pass catcher, is thankful for the reprieve.

"My teammates gave me another opportunity to come back, so just big shoutout to them," said Metcalf, whose 850 yards receiving led the team but also marked a career low.

Acrisure Stadium is one of the trickier places to kick in the NFL, as Loop found out last week when his potential game-winning kick sailed wide right on the final play.

The Texans aren't worried about the conditions affecting Ka'imi Fairbairn, who made the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career after tying an NFL record by making 44 field goals during the regular season.

"I have all the faith in the world in Ka'imi no matter where we are," Ryans said.

Fairbairn could come up big this week for a team that has a habit of playing in tight games. Seven of Houston's nine victories during their current winning streak have been decided by eight points or less.

"I tell our guys: 'You take for granted when you have such a great kicker who is able to secure you points, even if things don't go your way in the red zone,'" Ryans said. "You want to score touchdowns every single drive, but it doesn't happen. You get in range, and you got a sure-footed kicker who can make those points."

The key to Houston's stellar defensive performance this season is clear to Ryans.

"For us and how we play defense all year, it's really predicated on how we get after the passer," he said.

Leading that charge against Rodgers on Monday will be defensive ends Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., who have combined for 27 sacks.

Tomlin raved about the duo.

"Will Anderson and Hunter are simply the most dynamic edge rush tandem in the National Football League in 2025," he said.

And he knows what they'll have to avoid if they want to give the 42-year-old Rodgers time to operate.

"We better stay out of a bunch of one-dimensional passing circumstances, because if we're in those circumstances we're going to be in trouble," he said. "That's just the reality of it."

AP Sports Writer Kristie Rieken in Houston contributed to this report.

