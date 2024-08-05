Tom Brady brings daughter to the Olympics to watch Simone Biles in gymnastics finals

What's trending on Google about the 2024 Summer Olympics What's trending on Google about the 2024 Summer Olympics 04:15

PARIS - Tom Brady showed up at the Olympics in Paris Monday to cheer on a fellow G.O.A.T. The former New England Patriots quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion was seen in the stands with his 11-year-old daughter Vivian, watching Simone Biles and other gymnasts compete in the balance beam and floor finals.

The balance beam event didn't go as planned for Team USA. Biles lost her balance more than halfway through her routine and teammate Sunisa Lee also fell during her set, dashing both athletes' hopes for a medal.

Tom Brady is seen during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Balance Beam Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

But Biles rebounded soon after to take silver in the floor final and fellow American Jordan Chiles won the bronze, with Brady rooting them on.

Other celebrities who have shown up to watch Biles in gymnastics competition include Serena Williams, Tom Cruise, Michael Phelps, Nicole Kidman and Natalie Portman.

Tom Brady at the Olympics

Brady just celebrated his 47th birthday on Saturday. One day later, he and Vivian were seen at the Olympics watching the United States play Italy in a beach volleyball match.

Vivian is Brady's youngest child, shared with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. Brady told People magazine in June that he'd be bringing his daughter to the Summer Olympics, saying "it's going to be so fun."

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady watches the United States play Italy in a beach volleyball match at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Brady has been mingling with other sports stars in the Olympic stands, posing for photos with South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley and snapping a selfie with rugby social media sensation Ilona Maher, who helped Team USA medal for the first time in women's rugby.

"There's only one Olympics medalist in this picture and it ain't me," Brady wrote.