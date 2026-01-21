Community gathers to remember South Fayette swim coach

A local community came together Sunday afternoon to remember the life of a beloved high school swim coach.

A memorial was held Sunday afternoon to honor the life of South Fayette swimming coach Todd Clark, who died last week.

Clark was a former head coach at Case Western Reserve University, where he coached 44 All-Americans and two individual NCAA Division III national champions.

"(He was) a goofy brother, first of all, but (he was) just the nicest, really. He would do anything for anybody, and the outpouring here today, the people, the parents of swimmers, the swimmers themselves that have come, it's just, it's overwhelming, really, to see how many lives he touched," said Brett Clark, Todd's younger brother.

Clark's coaching career spanned over 30 years, touching the hearts of thousands of athletes and families.