PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today could be one of the hottest days of the year in the Pittsburgh area.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to heat. Wednesday is a potential First Alert Weather Day due to a mix of hot weather and stormy conditions due to the remnants of Beryl.

Aware: Today is the last sunrise of the year that will be before 6 a.m.

It's going to be one of the hottest days of the year so far today with highs hitting the mid-90s. I have Pitsburgh hitting 94° today after hitting 92° yesterday. On top of the heat, humidity levels will be in the moderate range. I have heat index values near 100 degrees today but even when I ticked up humidity levels to a level that I don't expect to be reached, it was still a struggle to hit a heat index value of 100°. We will keep the Head index value between 95°-100°.

Back to today's forecast, I have partly cloudy skies for today. Temperatures will already be near 80 degrees by 9 this morning. I have noon temperatures near 90 degrees. I have us reaching the high-temperature today near 4p. Today is looking dry, but I can't guarantee it. I stuck in an isolated rain chance in the forecast.

Rain chances will go up tomorrow as the remnants of Beryl slide by to our north. We will be on the 'stormy' side with most of the day looking dry. Rain totals of just a quarter of an inch should be expected most places. Storm chances look to peak earlier than normal, between 11a-4p .

While severe weather chances are low, straight-line wind and even a tornado can't be ruled out as the remnants pass us by. The remnants are running along a boundary that is causing extra lift. Places to our west like St Louis and Chicago can expect a quick 2 inches or so of rain today into the overnight hours from this system. I am certainly not complaining.

As Beryl moves east, cool air will move in behind. Thursday will be the best day to be outside with humidity levels low and highs just in the low 80s. The heat is back on Friday.

I have highs hitting the upper 80s with humidity building Friday may be one of those sneaky 'we hit 90!' days. The heat sticks around through the weekend.

