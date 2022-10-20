Experts share tips for National School Bus Safety Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police departments, schools and transportation experts are all recognizing National School Bus Safety Week this week.

Many police departments participated in Operation Safe Stop on Wednesday. Officers were out in full force to crack down on drivers speeding through school zones or breaking the School Bus Stopping Law.

"In Pennsylvania, motorists must stop at least 10 feet away from school buses that have their red lights flashing and stop arm extended, whether they're behind the bus, approaching the bus," said PennDOT District 11 Safety Press Officer Yasmeen Manyisha.

PennDOT also shared other tips and reminders with drivers. Manyisha said people should not drive distracted and never attempt to speed by a bus before it stops.

She said parents should also talk with their kids about how they can do their part.

"If you miss the bus, you're not chasing after it," Manyisha said. "You want to make sure you get there with plenty of time, you're not pushing or shoving when getting on the bus. And especially when getting on or off the bus, you only want to cross in front of the bus."

According to PennDOT data, there were 54 crashes involving school buses in Allegheny County in 2021. In 23 of them, somebody got hurt, and two were fatal or serious.

Drivers who break the School Bus Stopping Law could face a $250 fine, have five points on their driving record and face a license suspension.