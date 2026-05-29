New livestream camera shows lives of Pennsylvania's secretive timber rattlesnakes

A new livestream wildlife camera takes viewers right into a timber rattlesnake rookery in Pennsylvania.

The new livestream gives a 24/7 look at timber rattlesnakes living in an undisclosed, remote location in Pennsylvania. A rookery is where the female snakes spend the summer, preparing to give birth and care for their babies.

Considered one of the largest rattlesnake species in the world, the secretive timber rattlesnake is native to the eastern U.S. and is endangered and threatened in nearly half of the states where it lives.

The camera comes from a partnership between Cal Poly and Carlisle-based Dickinson College. It's the third installment for Project RattleCam, which aims to encourage education about rattlesnake behavior, discourage harm and foster dialogue.

While timber rattlesnakes are venomous, experts say they prefer to avoid confrontation and only strike in self-defense. Not only do rattlesnakes help control rodent populations, preventing the spread of disease, but their venom has also helped produce medications like anti-clotting drugs.

Faculty researchers, students and volunteer community scientists monitor the livestream chat, where viewers can ask questions and even name the snakes. "Scar" is the first to be named in Pennsylvania.

"The public can help us collect data," Emily Taylor, a Cal Poly biological sciences professor and co-director of Project RattleCam, said in a press release. "In fact, we have science journal article publications coming out soon that are co-authored by some viewers who helped us as community scientists. It's really important to me that people know that this isn't just a camera. This is a community science project where people can act as researchers from their own homes."