Tim McGraw adds Pittsburgh stop to Standing Room Only Tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Tim McGraw is coming to Pittsburgh after the country music superstar added nearly a dozen new dates to his tour.

McGraw will bring his Standing Room Only Tour to PPG Paints Arena on April 27, 2024. He'll be joined by Grammy-Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce as a special guest on all dates.

The Standing Room Only Tour kicks off on March 14 and hits arenas in over 40 cities. It starts in Jacksonville, Florida, and wraps up on June 29 in Sacramento, California.

Pittsburgh was one of 11 new dates announced on Monday, including St. Louis, Missouri; Columbus, Ohio; Austin, Texas; Montreal, Quebec; Ottawa, Ontario; Buffalo, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Atlanta, Georgia; Los Angeles, California; and Sacramento, California.

"You asked for it... so we added more shows from coast to coast! Can't wait for the Standing Room Only Tour 2024 with special guest Carly Pearce," McGraw wrote on social media.

Live Nation says the tour will feature a huge production. McGraw is expected to play his biggest hits and songs from his 17th studio album, "Standing Room Only," which was released last month. The title track is currently in the top 10 at country radio and climbing, Live Nation says.

Pearce, who is joining McGraw, released her latest single "We Don't Fight Anymore," featuring Chris Stapleton, in June.

Tickets for the Pittsburgh date go on sale Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. A full list of dates can be found on Tim McGraw's website.