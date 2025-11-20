Infant, child and 2 adults dead in apparent Ohio murder-suicide

Four people died in an apparent murder-suicide in Tiffin, Ohio, authorities said.

The Tiffin Police Department in Seneca County said in a post on Facebook that four people, including a 7-month-old and a 7-year-old, were killed in the apparent murder-suicide on Wednesday evening. Tiffin is about 50 miles southeast of Toledo.

Police said that officers were called to a home on Huss Street around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a shooting. At the scene, police said they found an man and two children suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home. Outside, police said another man was found with a gunshot wound.

A physically uninjured woman was also found inside the home, but she was "clearly in state of shock, overwhelmed and visibly traumatized," according to law enforcement.

Tiffin police said an investigation found the woman of the two children was removing belongings from the house on Wednesday evening following "ongoing domestic issues in the home."

The woman made arrangements, police said, with 29-year-old Dustin Willey, the father of her oldest child, to help her while her husband, 42-year-old Ryan Eagon, was "believed to be working out of town."

Police went on to say that while the woman and Willey were inside, the two children, ages 7 months and 7 years, were outside. The two adults then heard the oldest child screaming and found Eagon in the driveway, according to law enforcement.

Eagon is accused of chasing after Willey and "firing multiple shots," according to police, who said Eagon then fatally shot the two children before firing "additional" shots at Wiley. Eagon then fatally shot himself, police said.

Willey and the 7-year-old were taken to local hospitals, where they died. The 7-month-old and Eagon were pronounced dead at the scene.

"As a community, we are not accustomed to events of this horrific and heartbreaking nature in Tiffin. I ask that all residents keep the victims' families in their thoughts as they face unimaginable loss," Tiffin Police Chief David Pauly said in the post on Facebook.

The mother of the children is not being identified by law enforcement, which asks everyone to "respect her privacy during this unthinkably difficult time." In a post on Facebook, Tiffin Mayor Lee Wilkinson said, in part, that the "tragedy" has "deeply shaken our entire community."

Tiffin police said further updates will be released at a later time.