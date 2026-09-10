Thursday looks to be mostly dry, but some afternoon showers are possible in the Pittsburgh area

Yesterday's storms arrived earlier than expected and brought big rain totals to parts of our area, with the highest totals coming in a fairly broad swath that covered parts of Southern Butler and Northern Allegheny counties. Rain totals of 2 inches up to 2.5 inches are being estimated in this area from radar returns.

Estimated rainfall in our region as of Thursday morning KDKA Weather Center

There is currently (as of 3 a.m.) a flood watch just west of Beaver County in parts of Ohio and West Virginia due to small stream flooding that is ongoing. That warning goes through 6:30 a.m. The NWS is awaiting additional information from Butler County to decide if a storm survey is needed with the tornado warning and reported tornado seen in Butler County.

Looking ahead, most of today will be dry. School hours are expected to be dry, with rain chances ticking back up after 6 p.m. and our best rain chance occurring from 7 p.m. through 4 a.m. tomorrow. No severe weather is expected as we get a small shortwave that will bring the rain. The best chance for rain will occur from I-70 to the south, and communities from Cranberry to the north likely will be dry until Saturday.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - Sept. 10, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Highs today will hit the upper 70s, with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures dipped to near 70 degrees in the morning, and noon temperatures should be in the mid-70s. Winds won't be that strong, coming in from the west-southwest at around 10 mph for the day.

Our daily low temperature will be hit just before midnight tonight. I have Pittsburgh seeing a daily low of 64 degrees.

Looking ahead, Friday will be dry behind the morning showers that, for most, are out of here by sunrise. Friday highs will hit the upper 70s.

Saturday's rain chance comes in the afternoon and looks like just good old-fashioned rain showers, but it could have an impact on the Pitt football game on Saturday afternoon that starts at 3:30. Some rain should also be expected for the Riverhounds game on Saturday night.

The Steelers have their home opener on Sunday, and it looks like the game will be dry with a cool front coming through Sunday in the late afternoon hours.

Conditions for Steelers vs. Falcons at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday afternoon KDKA Weather Center

Model data isn't jumping on this front with storms just yet, but it looks like a number of ingredients will be present for storm development. With yesterday's poor model performance, my confidence is currently fairly low on the timing of any rain occurring over the weekend.