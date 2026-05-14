Thursday afternoon in Pittsburgh will have the coolest temperatures over the next week

While cool today, record-setting heat is expected to arrive early next week. Just be prepared, as A/C units are going to be kicking on for a couple of days. Record right now that could fall:

Pittsburgh Record High - Monday, Tuesday

Dubois Record High: Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday

Morgantown Record High: Monday, Tuesday

Wheeling Record High: Monday, Tuesday

Each one of these cities will see forecast highs within 2° of the current record high. Some of these records, like Dubois' Monday & Tuesday highs, look to be almost a sure thing. Other ones, like Wheeling's record high, are less certain. Either way it goes, it's been some time since we have seen temperatures this warm, and I keep saying that these temperatures are going to be warmer than what many are expecting.

While it's basic information, this is the time to get prepared for a good 60 hours of really hot weather that will be similar to what we can expect during the summer.

We are still stuck in a cool pattern for today and tomorrow morning.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - May 14, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

I have today's highs hitting just the mid-50s. Morning lows on Friday morning will be near 40. Highs on Friday will then jump up to near 70. Today will also see a morning drizzle and a light rain chance, along with breezy conditions that will last into the afternoon.

It's going to feel cooler than the already mild at best 50s. It's certainly long-sleeve and hoodie weather.

Chances for rain over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

This weekend, we will continue to see the start of the warm-up with highs hitting the low 80s on both days. There will be a chance of a storm around, and at this time, it seems the highest chance for any rain or storms will come north of Pittsburgh, both on Saturday and Sunday.