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Thursday afternoon in Pittsburgh will have the coolest temperatures over the next week

By
Ron Smiley
Ron Smiley
First Alert Meteorologist
Arriving to KDKA in June 2015, Ron Smiley has been giving a local and hopefully bright outlook on the day in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania.
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Ron Smiley

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While cool today, record-setting heat is expected to arrive early next week. Just be prepared, as A/C units are going to be kicking on for a couple of days.  Record right now that could fall:

  • Pittsburgh Record High - Monday, Tuesday
  • Dubois Record High: Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday
  • Morgantown Record High: Monday, Tuesday
  • Wheeling Record High: Monday, Tuesday

Each one of these cities will see forecast highs within 2° of the current record high. Some of these records, like Dubois' Monday & Tuesday highs, look to be almost a sure thing. Other ones, like Wheeling's record high, are less certain. Either way it goes, it's been some time since we have seen temperatures this warm, and I keep saying that these temperatures are going to be warmer than what many are expecting. 

While it's basic information, this is the time to get prepared for a good 60 hours of really hot weather that will be similar to what we can expect during the summer.

We are still stuck in a cool pattern for today and tomorrow morning. 

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Conditions in Pittsburgh - May 14, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

I have today's highs hitting just the mid-50s. Morning lows on Friday morning will be near 40. Highs on Friday will then jump up to near 70. Today will also see a morning drizzle and a light rain chance, along with breezy conditions that will last into the afternoon. 

It's going to feel cooler than the already mild at best 50s. It's certainly long-sleeve and hoodie weather. 

temp-4.png
Chances for rain over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

This weekend, we will continue to see the start of the warm-up with highs hitting the low 80s on both days. There will be a chance of a storm around, and at this time, it seems the highest chance for any rain or storms will come north of Pittsburgh, both on Saturday and Sunday. 

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7-day forecast: May 14, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

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