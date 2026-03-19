Environmental group files intent to sue U.S. Steel over oil sheens in the Monongahela River

An environmental group filed an intention to sue U.S. Steel over oil sheens in the Monongahela River.

Three Rivers Waterkeeper says a sheen forms on the water when a substantial amount of pollution gets into it, which is what's causing the environmental group so much alarm.

The organization filed an intent to sue in February because of water coming from U.S. Steel's Mon Valley Works Irvin Plant into the Monongahela River. U.S. Steel has 60 days after it received the notice to address the concerns or possibly go to court.

In November, the company signed a consent order with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. It agreed to pay fines and fix the cause of oil releases.

"However, we believe that there is a lot more action that should be taken in the intermediate until they are able to fix the issue," Three Rivers Waterkeeper Executive Director Heather Hulton VanTassel said.

According to Three Rivers Waterkeeper, it found another sheen on the river in January. It worries about the frequency of the events and that not enough is being done.

"We have clean water laws for a reason. If we are not enforcing them, then what's the point?" Hulton VanTassel said.

In a statement, U.S. Steel said several factors impact the river's water quality. The company monitors its samples, invests in third parties that monitor the water near the plant, and maintains it's in compliance with the consent order.

"We shouldn't have to worry about whether or not our rivers and streams are safe for recreation," Hulton VanTassel said.

Three Rivers Waterkeeper wants to see heavier fines if the problem continues. The group feels people who rely on the river for drinking water shouldn't be picking up the tab for cleaning up possible pollution.

"It's a major concern to aquatic life and could threaten our drinking water sources," Hulton VanTassel said.

The state DEP did not have a comment on the notice of intent.