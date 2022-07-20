Three Pittsburgh neighborhoods to receive additional traffic calming measures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three neighborhoods throughout Pittsburgh are set to receive some additional measures to try and curb fast and reckless drivers, according to the city's Department of Mobility and Infrastructure.

The three impacted neighborhoods are:

Beacon Street: from Shady Avenue to Bartlett Street in Squirrel Hill South

Bedford Avenue: from Devilliers Street to Francis Street in Bedford Dwellings and Middle Hill

Homewood Avenue: from Reynolds Street to Monticello Street in Point Breeze, Point Breeze North, Homewood North, and Homewood South

Data collected in 2021 indicated that more than 50% of vehicles traveling on each street exceeded the posted speed limit of 25 mph, with 85th percentile speeds over 32 mph or more, according to a City of Pittsburgh press release. The rate of speeding along with crash history in these areas indicated a strong need for a traffic calming intervention, the release added.

Each project will include the construction of speed humps and other pedestrian improvements including hi-visibility crosswalks. Permanent signage and pavement markings will be installed to alert motorists of approaching speed humps.

Work on these neighborhoods is set for the following dates:

Beacon Street – July 20, 2022

The road will be closed to traffic during construction but flaggers will be stationed at each end in order to allow bus access and local traffic access to/from their residences

Bedford Avenue – July 27, 2022

The road will be closed to traffic during construction but flaggers will be stationed at each end in order to allow bus access and local traffic access to/from their residences

Homewood Avenue – August 2, 2022

One lane of traffic will be closed to traffic, with flaggers stationed at each end in order to allow alternating traffic

The duration of each project is expected to last two to three days, weather permitting, the press release said. Hours of construction will be 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Temporary no-parking signage will be posted throughout the corridor where work is taking place.