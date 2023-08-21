Watch CBS News
Local News

Thousands of first-year students move into Pitt's campus in Oakland

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Thousands of first-year students move into Pitt's campus in Oakland
Thousands of first-year students move into Pitt's campus in Oakland 00:49

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It was a day every freshman has been waiting for as thousands of students moved into Pitt's campus in Oakland yesterday!

Pitt kicked off their Welcome Week as thousands of first-year students stepped on campus to get settled in.

The upcoming week is expected to be an exciting time for students as they participate in various activities.

Upperclassmen will be moving in on Thursday with classes set to begin on Monday, August 28. 

First published on August 21, 2023 / 1:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.