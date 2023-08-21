Thousands of first-year students move into Pitt's campus in Oakland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It was a day every freshman has been waiting for as thousands of students moved into Pitt's campus in Oakland yesterday!

Pitt kicked off their Welcome Week as thousands of first-year students stepped on campus to get settled in.

The upcoming week is expected to be an exciting time for students as they participate in various activities.

Upperclassmen will be moving in on Thursday with classes set to begin on Monday, August 28.