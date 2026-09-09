Longtime Thomas Jefferson soccer coach Michael "Doc" Kulish dies at 79

Longtime Thomas Jefferson High School boys' soccer coach Michael "Doc" Kulish Jr. has died at the age of 79.

"Doc" Kulish coached the boys' soccer team at Thomas Jefferson High School for 34 years, amassing 465 wins in his coaching career that spanned more than three decades.

A graduate of Thomas Jefferson in 1964, Kulish took over as head coach of the boys' soccer program at his alma mater in 1993, leading the team to WPIAL championships in 2001, 2002 and 2004, and a PIAA state championship in 2002.

Longtime Thomas Jefferson High School boys' soccer coach Michael "Doc" Kulish has died at the age of 79. Mike Darnay / Mon Valley Independent

"He was so much more than a familiar face on the sidelines," a social media post from the TJ boys soccer boosters program said. "He was a special part of our TJ Soccer family, and his presence, kindness, and support meant so much to generations of players, coaches, and families."

A few weeks ago, Kulish said in an interview with the Mon Valley Independent that he was hoping to reach 500 career wins and that he might be able to meet that goal with two more seasons.

"Doc will be deeply missed, but the impact he made on our players and our program over the years will never be forgotten," the boosters said.

In addition to his illustrious career as a soccer coach, Kulish was well-respected in the education community and ran a successful excavating business for many years.