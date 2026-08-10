This year's NFL draft delivered over $175 million in economic impact for the Pittsburgh region, studies show

This year's NFL draft in Pittsburgh generated over $175 million in economic impact for the region, according to analysis and reports released by Visit Pittsburgh.

Driven by direct spending for the draft, visitor spending, overnight stays and related activity, Visit Pittsburgh said that the draft generated $177 million in economic impact throughout the region.

Visit Pittsburgh said that the NFL draft brought a record 805,000 people to the city for the three-day event, with a global reach far beyond the attendance figures.

"The NFL Draft created two extraordinary legacies for Pittsburgh," said Jerad Bachar, president & CEO of Visit Pittsburgh. "The first was immediate—record visitation, economic activity and an unforgettable experience for hundreds of thousands of fans. The second is just beginning. The visibility, reputation and momentum generated over the past two years have fundamentally elevated how Pittsburgh is perceived around the world, creating opportunities that will benefit our tourism economy and our region for years to come."

Trajektory, a company that evaluates sponsorship impact, found that this year's draft, between five channels of exposure, made over 8.6 billion broadcast impressions with over 55 million viewers worldwide.

"Hosting the NFL Draft was an investment in Allegheny County's future," said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato. "It supported local businesses, showcased our neighborhoods and hospitality and demonstrated that our region can deliver events of global significance. The benefits will continue to be felt for years to come."

Trajektory said its studies showed that the draft provided Pittsburgh with a level of exposure that couldn't have been possible with paid advertising alone.

"The Draft was a defining moment for Pittsburgh on the world stage," said Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor. "It introduced our city to millions of people around the world, welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors and created connections and opportunities for Pittsburgh that will extend far beyond Draft weekend."

"Steelers Nation is known far and wide for their dedication, and the NFL Draft gave us the opportunity to share that passion—and our city—with the world," said Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II. "The results reflect what happens when an entire community comes together around a common vision."