Pennsylvania lawmakers consider bill allowing third-party alcohol delivery

Legislation in Harrisburg is trying to make it easier for your favorite adult drink to be delivered to your door. More than 30 states already have laws that allow it.

While alcohol distributors feel this is modernizing the state, they are concerned that third-party apps could cripple their business. So, lawmakers must find a balance of business without possibly destroying what's already here.

House Bill 1451 is still in committee, so it will be a while before you can order your favorite beer, wine, or liquor to your door through third-party apps. Some alcohol distribution companies do that now, but delivery services like DoorDash want in on the act.

"We've heard from our consumers that one of the items that we would also like to facilitate delivery of is alcohol," DoorDash's Alex Mooney said.

State leaders heard from police about the enforcement to prevent underage drinking. According to the bill, delivery companies would have to verify a customer's age, and drivers would have to complete the state liquor control board training. It would also not allow drivers to leave the alcohol unattended on a doorstep or deliver it to visibly drunk people.

"The industry has changed, so you have to adapt to it and make sure there are safeguards in place," Rep. Dan Deasy (D-Pa. 27) said.

There are concerns from beverage distribution companies that are already here. According to them, there are strict laws on what they can and cannot deliver. They hope that third-party vendors will follow the same rules they already follow.

"It's about making sure that it's regulated in the right way and there's parity in the bill," Michelle Dangelo Arnoni said while representing the Malt Beverage Retail Association of Pennsylvania.

Lawmakers hope to see more progress made on this legislation, as it has been sitting in Harrisburg for a couple of years.