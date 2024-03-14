3rd man arrested after shootout with law enforcement in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A third man has been arrested in connection with a shootout with law enforcement officers in Stowe Township during a narcotics investigation last year.

Allegheny County police said 39-year-old Jarrell Saunders was taken into custody after a traffic stop in McKeesport. He's charged with arson, receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license.

According to county police, agents and officers with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General's Narcotics Task Force were following a suspect vehicle in unmarked vehicles on the afternoon of Feb. 27 when the suspects suddenly stopped on Lower Benwood Avenue in Stowe Township.

The people inside got out and fired at the law enforcement vehicle, and police said an agent and McKees Rocks officer returned fire.

A second agent in another unmarked vehicle followed the suspects out of the neighborhood. While being followed, police said multiple shots were fired.

No one was injured.

After a vehicle was found on fire in Mt. Washington a few hours later, police said detectives determined it was the same one involved in the shootout.

Charges have also been filed against 25-year-old Eric Durah, and 24-year-old Bruce Harvard was taken into custody last month. They're both charged with criminal attempt homicide of a law enforcement officer and remain in the Allegheny County Jail.