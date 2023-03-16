Man arrested after shots fired at 2 Pa. Attorney General's agents, officer in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was arrested after two agents with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office and a McKees Rocks police officer were shot at in Stowe Township last month.

Police said U.S. Marshals Service found Eric Nathaniel Durah Jr. at a home in Penn Hills on Thursday and arrested him with the help of Allegheny County police's SWAT team.

County police said Durah, one of the people responsible for firing shots, is facing multiple charges, including 10 counts of aggravated assault and criminal attempt homicide of a law enforcement officer.

On Feb. 27, Allegheny County police said a Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office agent and a McKees Rocks police officer with the Narcotics Task Force were in an unmarked vehicle following another vehicle when the people inside suddenly stopped on Lower Benwood Avenue, got out and fired shots. Police said the agent and officer returned fire.

A second agent with the attorney general's office was shot at while following the suspect out of the neighborhood in another unmarked vehicle, police said.

The suspect vehicle was later recovered in Mt. Washington.

No one was injured.