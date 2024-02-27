2nd man charged in Stowe Township shootout with law enforcement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A second man has been charged in connection with a shootout with law enforcement officers in Stowe Township during a narcotics investigation last year.

Allegheny County police announced on Tuesday that they charged 24-year-old Bruce Harvard of Pittsburgh with three counts of criminal attempt homicide of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license.

Exactly a year ago, on Feb. 27, 2023, Allegheny County police said agents and officers with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General's Narcotics Task Force were following a suspect vehicle in unmarked vehicles.

Police said the suspect's vehicle suddenly stopped on Lower Benwood Avenue in Stowe Township. The people inside got out and fired at the law enforcement vehicle, and police said an agent and McKees Rocks officer returned fire.

A second agent in another unmarked vehicle followed the suspects out of the neighborhood. While being followed, police said multiple shots were fired.

The vehicle was recovered in the city's Mt. Washington neighborhood several hours later, police said.

No one was injured.

Detectives said they were able to use cell phone data and surveillance video to identify multiple people in connection with the shooting. Twenty-five-year-old Eric Durah was already charged and is still in the Allegheny County Jail.

Harvard was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Allegheny County police said the investigation is still ongoing but didn't release any more details. Anyone with information is asked to call the tipline at 1-833-255-8477.