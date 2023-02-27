Police converge at multiple scenes in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A heavy police presence put the Sto-Rox Jr./Sr. High School on lockdown, and while it's since been lifted, police still have several areas taped off as they investigate.

Dozens of evidence markers can be seen on the ground in the taped-off area near Benwood Avenue.

(Photo: KDKA)

The Sto-Rox Jr./Sr. High School went into lockdown on Monday afternoon, but it was lifted around 2:30 p.m. The district said the lockdown was because of an "incident in the community" and not at the school. Police asked the district to hold students while they investigated.

Neighbors told KDKA-TV's Royce Jones that they heard heavy gunfire. One said he heard as many as 40 gunshots, saying there could have been up to a minute of gunfire.

Another scene is near the Chartiers Avenue Bridge, at the corner of Ridge Avenue and Dohrman Street and there's one on McCoy Road as well.

Police have not confirmed any information, and it's unclear how or if the scenes are connected.

