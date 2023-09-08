The Wilds in Ohio celebrates birth of 2nd endangered giraffe calf

CUMBERLAND, Ohio (KDKA) -- The Wilds in Ohio is celebrating the birth of a second giraffe calf in just over a week.

The male calf was born during the late evening hours of Aug. 26 to mom Lulu, following a female calf born on Aug. 17 to mom Savannah.

The Wilds in Ohio welcomed their second giraffe calf in just over a week. (Photo: Amanda Carberry, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

The Wilds said the newest calf in their Masai giraffe herd stood soon after birth and began nursing, and he continues to be healthy and strong. His dad Raha was born at the Los Angeles Zoo in 2006 and came to The Wilds from the Pittsburgh Zoo in 2009.

The calves and their moms have access to each other, which The Wilds said sometimes results in "excited zoomies" around the barn and yard.

The Wilds, located in Cumberland, Ohio, called the two births "a significant achievement" for the future of Masai giraffes, which are endangered. There are estimated to be only 35,000 Masai giraffes left in their native ranges in southern Kenya and north and central Tanzania because of habitat loss, civil unrest/military operations, poaching and ecological changes, The Wilds said.

Keystone Safari in Grove City also welcomed a new giraffe calf just two weeks ago.