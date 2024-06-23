The weekend in Pittsburgh wraps up with stormy and wet weather

By: KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Carl Lam

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are almost there, Pittsburgh!

The heat and the humidity are on their way out. It is a warm start today across Western Pennsylvania but with more cloud cover moving in, temperatures won't be able to warm up all that much. So we can thank the cloud cover for keeping temperatures in line today.

What we can expect throughout the day on Sunday - June 23 KDKA Weather Center

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day and the Storm Prediction Center has indicated the potential for some scattered severe thunderstorms today, especially through the afternoon and evening. The rain will really pick up and lead to some heavy downpours at times.

Thunder and lightning are also major concerns along with gusty and potentially damaging winds. There could also be some hail and the risk of isolated tornadoes remains low but it is still a possibility.

We'll see scattered severe weather chances across the region today KDKA Weather Center

Once this cold front moves through Sunday evening, the humidity will drop quite a bit and you will definitely notice the difference. Monday will be cool with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. There will be a light breeze on Monday that will feel quite refreshing but this break doesn't last long.

We will heat back up as we go into Tuesday as temperatures warm right back up close to 90° and the humidity is making a return. By the time we get to Wednesday, it will be unsettled and we are tracking some potentially active weather including rain showers and thunderstorms. As we head toward next weekend, it looks like we will heat things up once again with temperatures returning close to 90°.