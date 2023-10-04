'The Power of Her' summit provides young women with the skills to become the female leaders of tomorrow

'The Power of Her:' Teaches leadership skills to young women

'The Power of Her:' Teaches leadership skills to young women

'The Power of Her:' Teaches leadership skills to young women

CANONSBURG (KDKA) - Girls from across Washington and Beaver counties took part in a summit in Canonsburg on Wednesday for a day of empowerment, as local female leaders shared skills and insight to help them succeed in the future.

These days we're hearing more about women supporting women.

It's what was happening at an event aptly titled, "Power of Her," hosted by the natural gas drilling company, Range Resources.

Community Relations Manager, Chrissy Kramer said they've run the summit since 2018.

"Being that the natural gas industry is historically male-dominated, we really want to be on the forefront and put in great efforts into supporting women's initiatives," Kramer said. "When these young ladies see women who are powerful, who are confident, who have achieved some kind of career goal, I think it's really motivating to them."

Speakers from a variety of community organizations like Dress for Success Pittsburgh, Waynesburg University, and Chrome Federal Credit Union spoke to a crowd of more than 130 students and 20 educators from several Washington and Beaver County districts and Western Area Career and Tech.

They provided them with finance, networking, and professional development information, and engaged them in activities.

Menzi Sherwin is a senior at Fort Cherry High School. It was her second time at the event.

"They give us great tips every year just to be confident and strong, about everything," Sherwin said.

As she prepares to graduate this coming spring, she knows she'll take what she learned there into the real world.

"It definitely inspires me to be like, 'Okay, well, if they're up here teaching us more things, then why can't I? I'm from a small town, too. I can do it too,'" Sherwin said.

There was also a session for educators to learn how to incorporate wellness in the classroom.