The need for digital decluttering when it comes to your devices at home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The pace of life in a family can be so hectic, now add to the mix some clutter in your household.

Declutter a room in the house and it can last a while -- but when the clutter hits your digital world, it can be a constant battle.

John Shumway is here to tell you how it can impact your health.

The relief of decluttering can be like taking a breath of fresh air, but when it comes to electronics, it has to be done daily.

Digital clutter gumming up our phone or computer is universal and unescapable.

"People spend 45 minutes a day searching through digital clutter to do their job effectively," said Dr. Susan Albers-Bowling from the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Albers-Bowling says it's more than just a nuisance.

"Digital clutter is just as toxic to your mental health as physical clutter," said Dr. Susan Albers-Bowling. "It triggers high levels of stress and anxiety."

She says it's physiological and that when your brain sees digital clutter on your screen, it releases cortisol (a stress hormone), and that pushes forward a host of reactions.

"Feeling frustrated, irritated, avoiding tasks, procrastinating, feeling unfocused, and is if you cannot get anything done," Dr. Albers-Bowling said.

Dr. Albers-Bowling says to make it a daily habit and says that spending just five minutes decluttering your digital environment can make you feel happier.

Dr. Albers-Bowling says just deleting old emails, removing an app from your phone you don't use, or trimming your bank of old text messages will give you a sense of accomplishment and improve your mood.

She says to do it daily and take it in small doses, eliminating a little at a time, but to be consistent.