The Izzie Fund, celebrating one year, helping dogs and families stay together

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh non-profit organization is keeping families together one dog at a time.

The Izzie Fund just turned one!

The organization provides financial support to pet owners whose dogs need medical care, but can't afford it.

They currently support two pups, Gerald and Hank, who are on their road to recovery.

Gerald has Invertebratal Disc Disease (IVDD) which is a serious spinal disorder that could leave a dog paralyzed. The Izzie Fund supports Gerald's ongoing therapy after he had surgery.

Hank was supposed to be a service dog for a local veteran but was diagnosed with idiopathic cranial nerve palsy, resulting in epileptic seizures

The Izzie Fund is providing assistance for Hank's second surgery.

And you can lend a paw as well!

The Izzie Fund and Joey's Paw have an event this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Healthy Pet Products in Cranberry.

They will also have a booth at the Pittsburgh Marathon on May 6th and you can visit them before and after the pet walk at noon at Point State Park.