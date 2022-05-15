KD Sunday Spotlight: Organization aims to help dogs in need of specialty care

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new organization is providing financial support to pet parents whose dogs need specialty care.

This includes cancer, spinal injuries, heart conditions and more. Victoria Chester Rose created The Izzie Fund to help owners keep their dogs healthy.

Chester Rose is doing this in honor of her dog, Izzie, who died in 2021 after being diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension.

She said she was fortunate enough to be able to afford treatment, but many others may not be able to pay. She hopes this will make a difference.

The Izzie Fund will have its first event on June 11 at the North Park Dog Park in Gibsonia from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can learn more about the organization and how to apply for assistance here.