Great Race weekend in Pittsburgh kicks off with events for kids

The Great Race weekend kicked off with some of its smallest runners as hundreds of kids laced up their sneakers and took over the streets of Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday morning.

From Diaper Dashes to Family Fun Runs to Tot Trots, Liberty Avenue, Fort Duquesne Boulevard and the Clemente Bridge were transformed into a course filled with determination, smiles, and joy.

One of the highlights of the weekend was the faces. Whether running, jogging, or toddling toward the finish line, this event had no shortage of energy.

"I runned a mile," said Rafaela Fish, who decided to run on her fifth birthday.

This year marked the 30th anniversary of the Dollar Bank Junior Great Race, giving young runners a starting line into the sport. For many, a love of running that could last a lifetime.

"It's great to have the parents cheering their kids on," race director Brian Katze said. "It lets them see that running is fun, and that it's something they can be a part of for years to come."

The day also featured activities for kids, face painting, balloons and music.

"It gets kids engaged," said Katze. "They see running as fun, as exercise, and they get to pair it with other activities. And of course, it breeds our next generation of racers."

For many young runners, the motivation was clear.

"I was thinking, 'I can do this,' and I felt really confident," runner William Hawley said.

"It was hard, but I got to the finish line," runner Manraj Singh said.

The inspiration often came from closer to home.

"Because my dad does it," Hawley said after being asked why he likes running.

"I don't know why I like running. But maybe it's partly because my dad likes running too," runner Nina Sachs said.

Others found that the sport helps them in more ways than one.

"I like getting lots of exercise, it's great for wrestling practice," runner Lily Hawley said.

"I run races because I do cross country," Sachs said.

The festivities continue Sunday with the Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race. The 5K kicks off at 8 a.m., followed by the 10K at 9:30 a.m. There's still time to sign up and be part of the city's long-running fall tradition.