The Good Stuff: 'Ruff Ride' charity event raises more than $80,000

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An organization with roots here in Pittsburgh is helping to make sure as many military veterans as possible get service dogs if they want one.

This past weekend, Team Foster held their 'Ruff Ride' here in Pittsburgh.

This is an event where cyclists ride stationary bikes for 24 hours, raising money for the effort.

The teams raised more than $80,000, which is enough to help train and place three service dogs.

For those who don't know, founder Nick Liermann started Team Foster after his friend, Cpt. Erick Foster died during his 2nd tour in Iraq.

Submitted

Liermann was a student at Pitt when he joined the Army ROTC and that's where he met Foster, who was a student at Duquesne, but in the same ROTC program.

Liermann says Foster had a huge impact on his life and in the lives of others, so the program was started as a way to give back to injured and disabled veterans who need support.

Team Foster, working with their partners, have been able to place around 400 dogs with veterans.

Donations can still be made until September 30. Click here for more information.