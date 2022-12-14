Watch CBS News
The Good Stuff: 'Bee Warm Blankets' helping keep those in need warm

By Heather Abraham

/ CBS Pittsburgh

The Good Stuff: Bee Warm Blankets
The Good Stuff: Bee Warm Blankets 01:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One local woman is taking extra care to make sure those who are less fortunate are warm this winter. 

This heart-warming story surrounds Tina Gdovic from Bee Warm Blankets. 

She started her crocheting business but also decided that she wanted to give back. 

Last year, she partnered with Light of Life Rescue Mission and now she donates hats and scarves that she crochets herself. 

Tina also includes toiletries, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrush, body wash, socks and gloves, and hand-warmers. 

Last year, she donated several dozen care packages to Light of Life. 

She's hoping to reach 100 before the end of this year. 

If you want to help her mission, you can check out her Facebook page Bee Warm Blankets. 

Tina said she's always looking for donations to help with supplies. 

Heather Abraham
Heather Abraham - KDKA

Heather Abraham anchors KDKA's morning newscast "Your Day Pittsburgh" with David Highfield. The pair also co-host "Pittsburgh Today Live" weekday mornings.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 7:20 AM

