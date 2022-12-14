The Good Stuff: 'Bee Warm Blankets' helping keep those in need warm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One local woman is taking extra care to make sure those who are less fortunate are warm this winter.

This heart-warming story surrounds Tina Gdovic from Bee Warm Blankets.

She started her crocheting business but also decided that she wanted to give back.

Last year, she partnered with Light of Life Rescue Mission and now she donates hats and scarves that she crochets herself.

Tina also includes toiletries, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrush, body wash, socks and gloves, and hand-warmers.

Last year, she donated several dozen care packages to Light of Life.

She's hoping to reach 100 before the end of this year.

If you want to help her mission, you can check out her Facebook page Bee Warm Blankets.

Tina said she's always looking for donations to help with supplies.