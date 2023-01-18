The Good Stuff: All Kids Bike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Learning to ride a bike as a kid is one of the first great experiences and a taste of freedom. The organization "All Kids Bike" is on a mission to teach more children how to ride.

They work with schools across the country, currently teaching more than 100,000 kids how to ride. They estimate that number will grow to more than half a million in five years.

Locally, Pittsburgh Liberty K-5 is hoping to meet the fundraising goal of $6,000 to get a complete kindergarten program for next year. The program includes 24 bikes for kids, a teacher bike, and 8 lessons through All Kids Bike.

The teacher working to get the program is their PE teacher, Mrs. Julie Fuerst. The donation page shows the school is at 11% of meeting their goal.

All Kids Bike says bike riding is important because it helps kids develop physically and mentally, pointing to statistics about the high rate of childhood obesity and the amount of screen time for kids per week.

Click here if you'd like to donate to Pittsburgh Liberty's initiative.

If you're a school or teacher and want to learn more about All Kids Bike, click here.