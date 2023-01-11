The Good Stuff: 9-year-old uses her birthday to help those in need

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Usually kids will ask for a toy or two for their birthday and maybe older kids will ask for clothes or gift cards.

But what if your child asked for donations?

Sophie Kratsas is a third grader in Peters Township and she started this a couple of years ago because her birthday is so close to the holidays.

Instead of asking for more toys, she asked for people to give back.

Sophie just turned nine and for the fourth year, she held a fundraiser and chose "Dress for Success." She also made a PowerPoint presentation about why she chose them and started this effort.

In the past, she's raised money for a soup kitchen, an animal shelter, and Meals on Wheels.

She initially set a goal to reach $1,000 and now she's exceeded that goal.

In addition to that, on her actual birthday, she asked for personal care items and accessories.

Then she provided an update on Facebook!

"Hey everyone, thank you so much for helping me with Dress for Success, we've already met our goal and helped a lot of women and now we're raising our goal in hopes to help even more," she said. "So thank you so much for donating, we're going to help so many women and help them feel comfortable!"

The plan is for Sophie to bring the physical donations to Dress for Success soon to organize.

Dress for Success has said it's wonder and said she's making an impact, saying, "giving can happen at any age."

You can help Sophie out by donating on her Facebook page at this link.