Popular restaurant in Carrick targeted by vandals

The Breakfast Spot, a popular restaurant in Carrick, is asking for help finding the people who vandalized their building.

According to the restaurant owner and one of the managers, someone apparently spray-painted graffiti on the roof sometime on Sunday night.

A security camera is placed underneath the roof, but it did not record who vandalized the building.

"Honestly, we've never experienced it, so this is kind of new," the restaurant's manager, Kiona Sirmons, told KDKA-TV.

This type of crime is new to the staff here, and it hurts to see the popular restaurant targeted. Visitors and regulars step inside to a home-like environment.

"It makes everybody feel like family that walks in," said Sirmons.

The manager said it doesn't stop their service but hurts their wallets.

"I mean, you don't want to see it on no business, not just ours," said Sirmons. "It's definitely going to be costly, something that we had planned on spending money on."

Money will be diverted from what the business makes to fix the eyesore.

"That's horrible. I've been in this business before, plus I'm a DoorDasher, but nobody, no business owner, nobody that works here, should have to go through this," customer Kellie Renners said.

Over the years, this local eatery has provided community support by giving food to the homeless and offering books for children.

"We do bookbag drives, so we definitely do a lot. We play a big part in the community, so it's very upsetting," Sirmons said.

Customers told KDKA-TV they are beside themselves after seeing vandalism on their beloved business.

"These people are doing such a great job here, and who does this? This is society today," Renners said.

A Facebook post garnering hundreds of reactions put out a call to find who was responsible for the vandalism.

"It's OK. We just gotta fix it, and we just don't want it to happen again," said Sirmons.

If you have any information related to the incident, you are asked to contact the police.