"That's the American Way." Pittsburghers talk about what Independence Day means to them

Pittsburghers talk about what 4th of July means to them

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is the Fourth of July and that has a lot of meanings to a lot of different people.

So, what does this holiday mean to you?

I've found it's not just about the fireworks, the cookouts, or whatever else - among the people I've spoken with, I got some really heartfelt responses.

Of course, it's about getting together with family, and friends, and having lots of food.

"Potato salad for sure, coleslaw, I mean you're talking chicken, ribs, whatever you feel like eating," said Neal Howerton from New Kensington.

While it's also a celebration for all ages, the fireworks are best for the kids.

"Really for the kids than for me now," said Quincy Jones of Penn Hills. "It's really special for me that it's for the kids."

It's also a chance for us to stop, take a breath, and reset.

"I think it's an excuse to just relax and to see our families and anybody you want to invite over, just have a drink, chill out," said Maria Dumbaugh of Butler.

"I just like having all the family together, having friends and family all come down," added Robert Dumbaugh. "Just an excuse to get together eat food. see fireworks, hang out."

However, at its foundation, no matter our national friction, the Fourth of July is a celebration of us.

"I think just to celebrate that we're here that we're taking care of that we're alive every day," Melissa Thompson-Schaller of Springdale said. "My husband was in the National Guard. It's just kind of a celebration of everybody being together and you know you've got another day and you keep going and you keep pushing and that's just the American way."

"I'm a big supporter of our veterans, so that's what it means to me," said Ethan McDermott of Leechburg. "You know, just show them respect them and do whatever we can to make things good around here instead of always looking at the bad stuff."

Or as another person said to me - celebrate our common ground rather than our differences.

Finally, believe it or not, Independence Day was not our first national holiday, that was Thanksgiving which dates back to President George Washington. In 1789, at the request of Congress, Thanksgiving was made a national holiday.

Then 81 years later, in 1870, Independence Day was included in Congress establishing the first four national holidays, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's.