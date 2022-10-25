Watch CBS News
Local News

TGI Friday's employee performs Heimlich manuever, helps save choking woman

/ CBS Pittsburgh

TGI Friday's employee saves diner with Heimlich manuever
TGI Friday's employee saves diner with Heimlich manuever 00:28

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) -- An employee at a local TGI Friday's location is being hailed as a hero after helping save someone who was choking last week. 

Last week, a woman was in the restaurant and she started choking. That's when Eddie Rippe jumped into action and performed the Heimlich manuever, helping save her life.

Eddie was given a gift card and a hearty pat on the back from his coworkers.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 1:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.