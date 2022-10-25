TGI Friday's employee performs Heimlich manuever, helps save choking woman

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) -- An employee at a local TGI Friday's location is being hailed as a hero after helping save someone who was choking last week.

Last week, a woman was in the restaurant and she started choking. That's when Eddie Rippe jumped into action and performed the Heimlich manuever, helping save her life.

Eddie was given a gift card and a hearty pat on the back from his coworkers.