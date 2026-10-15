Temperatures begin to tumble in the Pittsburgh area along with rain, wind, and potential storms

Are you ready for a temperature tumble?

It sounds way cooler than it actually is, in my opinion. The tumble begins around noon on Friday, with temperatures falling for the remainder of the day on Friday. The tumble will continue through the day on Saturday before we finally bottom out with lows near freezing on Sunday.

Temperatures over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

Friday highs, near 70°, will be hit around noon. Saturday's high, and Friday's low (technically hit a fraction of a second earlier), will be hit at midnight on Saturday. Saturday's low will be hit just before midnight on Sunday.

But wait, there's more!

Anytime you have temperatures tumbling for a good 36 hours with little to no warming from hour to hour, you better believe you are going to have some wild weather that'll set it off. Most of the wild weather starts tonight, with wind speeds picking up and temperatures ticking up during the overnight hours behind a warm front and warm air advection.

Expected temperatures and precipitation on Thursday and Friday KDKA Weather Center

The area will be a real-world 'wind tunnel' with winds gusting up to 45 - 50 mph in some spots in the Laurel Highlands. Wind speeds will be strongest from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. The cold front that will start the temperature tumble moves through between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday.

We could potentially see storms strong enough and moving fast enough to set off severe thunderstorm warnings. The area is now under a level 1 (out of five) severe risk. The Storm Prediction Center calls it a 'marginal' risk.

Scattered to isolated rain will begin as soon as this morning as warm air begins to move in ahead of the cold front today. Morning temperatures are in the 50s, with temperatures slowly climbing all the way up until the cold front arrives tomorrow. Think about us on the initial roller coaster hill at this point, with anticipation building for the Friday 'fall'.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - Oct. 15, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

I have rain coverage for today at 40 percent, with the best chance for rain happening south and east of Pittsburgh. I have noon temperatures in the low 60s, with temperatures in the mid-60s as kids are getting out of school.

Looking at the weekend, I wouldn't be surprised if we get a report or two about snow flurries on Saturday in the Laurel Highlands. It won't have any impact on anyone. Freeze warnings may be issues for a number of communities also on Sunday, with most places north of I-70 having a chance to see freezing temperatures in spots Sunday morning. Skies on Sunday morning should be clear and winds not too strong at sunrise. Next week is looking dry and seasonal, with highs in the 60s all week long.