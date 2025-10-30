Watch CBS News
Local News

15-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Stanton Heights

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A 15-year-old had to be rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times in Pittsburgh's Stanton Heights neighborhood. 

According to information provided to KDKA-TV from Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, police were called to the intersection of Stanton Avenue and Woodbine Street for a reported shooting. 

Once they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times in the chest and legs. 

Officers rendered aid on the scene by applying tourniquets to stem the bleeding. The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition. 

An early investigation finds that the potential suspects fled in a vehicle. 

The Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit is investigating. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KDKA-TV on air and online for the latest. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue