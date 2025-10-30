15-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Stanton Heights

A 15-year-old had to be rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times in Pittsburgh's Stanton Heights neighborhood.

According to information provided to KDKA-TV from Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, police were called to the intersection of Stanton Avenue and Woodbine Street for a reported shooting.

Once they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times in the chest and legs.

Officers rendered aid on the scene by applying tourniquets to stem the bleeding. The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

An early investigation finds that the potential suspects fled in a vehicle.

The Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with KDKA-TV on air and online for the latest.