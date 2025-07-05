Watch CBS News
Local News

15-year-old recovering after late-night shooting in Homestead

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Teenager hospitalized after late-night shooting
Teenager hospitalized after late-night shooting 00:20

A teenage boy is recovering in the hospital after a late-night shooting in Homestead. 

According to Allegheny County Police, around 10 p.m. on Friday night, the county 911 dispatch was notified of a shooting at the intersection of 11th Avenue and Amity Street. 

Once first responders got on the scene, they found shell casings and evidence of a shooting, but no victim. 

Hours later, around 1 a.m., police and dispatch were alerted that a 15-year-old boy had arrived via a private car at the hospital. 

He had been shot in the upper arm and was in stable condition. 

Allegheny County Police Department detectives are now investigating, and anyone with information is being asked to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.