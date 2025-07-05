15-year-old recovering after late-night shooting in Homestead

A teenage boy is recovering in the hospital after a late-night shooting in Homestead.

According to Allegheny County Police, around 10 p.m. on Friday night, the county 911 dispatch was notified of a shooting at the intersection of 11th Avenue and Amity Street.

Once first responders got on the scene, they found shell casings and evidence of a shooting, but no victim.

Hours later, around 1 a.m., police and dispatch were alerted that a 15-year-old boy had arrived via a private car at the hospital.

He had been shot in the upper arm and was in stable condition.

Allegheny County Police Department detectives are now investigating, and anyone with information is being asked to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.