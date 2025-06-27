Watch CBS News
Teenager recovering after shooting in McKeesport

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A teenager is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in McKeesport on Thursday night. 

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 9 p.m., McKeesport Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Eaton Street. Once they arrived on the scene, they came across evidence of a shooting. 

Not long after they responded to the scene, they were alerted to a victim found on Powers Street. There, they found a teenage boy who was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

McKeesport Police requested the assistance of Allegheny County police. 

No suspects have been named in this shooting. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

