Teenager recovering after shooting in McKeesport

A teenager is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in McKeesport on Thursday night.

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 9 p.m., McKeesport Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Eaton Street. Once they arrived on the scene, they came across evidence of a shooting.

Not long after they responded to the scene, they were alerted to a victim found on Powers Street. There, they found a teenage boy who was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

McKeesport Police requested the assistance of Allegheny County police.

No suspects have been named in this shooting.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.