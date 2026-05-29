17-year-old boy drowns in creek after jumping from railroad trestle in Pennsylvania

A 17-year-old boy drowned in a creek after jumping from a railroad trestle in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office and Forensic Center said in a news release shared to Facebook that Ameer Simmons died on Thursday after jumping from a railroad trestle into Jordan Creek. The coroner's office called it a "tragic drowning incident."

Officials said Simmons was pronounced dead in the 300 block of Basin Street around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. The coroner said the 17-year-old jumped into Jordan Creek, a tributary of Little Lehigh Creek, and did not resurface. His cause of death was drowning, and the manner of death was accidental.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the decedent's family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragic loss," the news release said.

As the summer months approach, the coroner shared a warning about the risks of being in water.

"Every year, we respond to incidents that serve as a reminder of how quickly a day of recreation can turn into a tragedy," the news release said. "Natural waterways can be unpredictable, with changing currents, varying depths, hidden hazards, and cold water temperatures. Please keep a close eye on one another, avoid taking unnecessary risks, and never underestimate the dangers that water can present."

According to the Children's Safety Network, nearly 900 children and adolescents ages 0 to 19 die from unintentional drowning every year in the nation.