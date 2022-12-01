Teenager charged in funeral service shooting now being charged in another shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teenager charged in the shooting of a funeral home in October has now been charged in another shooting that took place in August.

Hezekiah Nixon is now facing homicide charges in relation to a shooting that took place on August 7 in Brighton Heights, a shooting that left three injured and one dead.

Nixon is also charged in a shooting that left five people injured outside of a funeral service.

He is facing firearms violations, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, aggravated assault, and attempted homicide charges related to the funeral service shooting.

