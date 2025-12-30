Ten people displaced after Marshall-Shadeland home catches fire overnight

Ten people have been displaced from their Marshall-Shadeland home after the house caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out along Woods Run Avenue around 1 a.m. on Tuesday and firefighters were able to get the blaze under control around 45 minutes later.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said that when firefighters arrived at the home, they were able to rescue three children and a young adult from a second-floor window.

A 17-year-old boy was initially unaccounted for, but several hours later, police officers located the boy several blocks away along Lecky Avenue. The boy was evaluated by medics and was deemed to be okay.

Public Safety officials said that a fire lieutenant was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for a shoulder injury.

Two cats were rescued from the home, but a third cat was not able to make it out of the fire.

The American Red Cross is now working to help the people displaced from the home and detectives from the Fire Investigation Unit are working to determine what sparked the fire.