Teen accused of shooting at woman and baby in East Pittsburgh
EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teen was charged after police said he shot at an 18-year-old woman and her child in East Pittsburgh.
Police said the teen fired shots at the 18-year-old woman and her 1-year-old baby on Ridge Avenue just before 11 p.m. last Thursday.
The 17-year-old was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person and person not to possess a firearm.
Police didn't release the his name.
There was no word on what led up to him firing shots.
