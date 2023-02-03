Teen accused of shooting at woman and baby in East Pittsburgh

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teen was charged after police said he shot at an 18-year-old woman and her child in East Pittsburgh.

Police said the teen fired shots at the 18-year-old woman and her 1-year-old baby on Ridge Avenue just before 11 p.m. last Thursday.

The 17-year-old was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person and person not to possess a firearm.

Police didn't release the his name.

There was no word on what led up to him firing shots.