Teen accused of shooting at woman and baby in East Pittsburgh

/ CBS Pittsburgh

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teen was charged after police said he shot at an 18-year-old woman and her child in East Pittsburgh. 

Police said the teen fired shots at the 18-year-old woman and her 1-year-old baby on Ridge Avenue just before 11 p.m. last Thursday. 

The 17-year-old was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person and person not to possess a firearm. 

Police didn't release the his name. 

There was no word on what led up to him firing shots. 

First published on February 3, 2023 / 3:59 PM

