16-year-old boy killed in Uniontown shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Uniontown.

Uniontown police and state police were called Saturday to Wilson Avenue around 3 p.m. for the shooting. Police said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide but could be an accidental shooting.

A teenage girl is a person of interest and is being questioned, police said.

Officials said the shooting happened inside a home on Wilson Avenue and no adults were inside the residence at the time. Another juvenile was in the home but left before police arrived, law enforcement said.

No other information was released.

