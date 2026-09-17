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Teenager in grave condition after falling 3 stories from roof in Pittsburgh neighborhood

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp,
Lauren Linder
Lauren Linder
Lauren Linder is a passionate, Emmy Award-winning journalist, who joined KDKA in December 2022. She wanted to report in Pittsburgh for a long time and is thrilled to do so at such a historic station as KDKA.
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Lauren Linder

/ CBS Pittsburgh

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A teenager is in grave condition at the hospital after a fall in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, police and EMS were called to the 5800 block of Bryant Street for reports of a person falling off a roof. 

Once on the scene, they found a teenager who was doing roofing work had fallen approximately three stories. 

He was taken to the hospital in grave condition with a serious head injury. 

Public safety also told KDKA-TV that VCU detectives are on the scene, and that is expected for these types of accidents. 

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you the latest information on-air and online.

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