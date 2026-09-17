Teenager in grave condition after falling 3 stories from roof in Pittsburgh neighborhood

A teenager is in grave condition at the hospital after a fall in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, police and EMS were called to the 5800 block of Bryant Street for reports of a person falling off a roof.

Once on the scene, they found a teenager who was doing roofing work had fallen approximately three stories.

He was taken to the hospital in grave condition with a serious head injury.

Public safety also told KDKA-TV that VCU detectives are on the scene, and that is expected for these types of accidents.

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you the latest information on-air and online.