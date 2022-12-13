Teen charged after high-speed chase ends in front of Fayette County home

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A high-speed police chase in Fayette County ended after the driver crashed near a home.

Ring doorbell video captured the violent crash that happened after midnight on Saturday. It was a short, high-speed chase with state police that lasted about five minutes and ended feet away from Christine Kishel's home in Uniontown on North Galatian Avenue and Bute Road.

Two vehicles, the yard and a retaining wall were damaged.

"He took out boulders," Kishel said. "He took out the front end of my car. He took out some of my retaining wall back there. There was a headlight up by my rose bush."

Luke Brandner, 18, was behind the wheel of the vehicle. State police say they tried to pull him over for speeding at U.S. Route 119 southbound at the Connellsville Street exit in North Union Township. He didn't stop, police say, and a pursuit began.

At times, the driver reached speeds over 120 miles per hour, according to a criminal complaint.

The 18-year-old was not hurt in the crash. He was taken into custody.

"It was mangled," Kishel said. "The side was all slid open, the airbags had went off. I thought for sure, when I first walked out, I was going to see more than I wanted to because it was so bad."

Sources told KDKA-TV the teen was driving a relative's car. He faces several charges, including a felony charge of fleeing police. He is in the Fayette County Prison.

KDKA-TV reached out to state police about the pursuit policy but did not hear back.