Teen boy charged in connection with Turtle Creek triple shooting last month, police say

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured three people late last month near a Turtle Creek gas station.

Allegheny County Police said Friday that charges have been filed against a 14-year-old boy who detectives have learned was responsible for the shooting that happened near the intersection of Albert Street and Maple Street in Turtle Creek on the evening of May 26.

Three people were shot in the area of Albert Street and Maple Street in Turtle Creek Borough on Tuesday evening.Police said the two adult males and one juvenile male were all taken to the hospital in stable condition. KDKA

At the time, police said that three people were shot in the area and all were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

On Friday, police said that detectives identified the teen boy, who has not been identified, through witness interviews and surveillance video.

According to police, the boy is facing multiple juvenile charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, and possession of a firearm by a minor.