North Allegheny teacher catches Tyler Loop's missed kick

For most fans, bringing home a souvenir from a live sporting event is one of the most exciting things to experience.

For teacher Justin Karolski, it was a memory that he says he'll never forget. Karolski is a Steelers season ticket holder and the man who caught the ball after Tyler Loop's missed 45-yard field goal attempt that sealed the Steelers' 26-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night at Acrisure Stadium, earning the Steelers the AFC North championship.

North Allegheny High School Justin Karolski (Photo Credit: KDKA)

"Surreal, I almost thought I was asleep," Karolski told KDKA on Wednesday. "I had never had a ball come near us before at all."

But in the closing seconds of the game, Karolski was focused on the on-field action and wrapped up in many differing emotions.

"The first thing was, 'Oh my gosh, our season's over," he said. "Then it was, 'Oh my gosh, we're going to the playoffs. We're back here in a week.'"

Karolski describes the moment he saw the ball sail wide right as the clock expired.

"I'm jumping up and down, waving my Terrible Towel, screaming," he said. "Then I see the ball out of the corner of my eye, and it ricochets off a seat behind me.

"It bounces down, comes over, and I just kind of picked it up and then was going crazy with it."

On Monday morning, Karolski went to work at North Allegheny High School, where he teaches technology education to 11th and 12th graders. And the ball from the night before came with him.

"I brought it in because I thought the kids would find it cool and just giving them a moment of fun," he said.

The news of Karolski and the football began when he saw one of the school's counselors early in the morning, and Karolski threw the ball to him.

"He starts freaking out and told a couple kids," he said. "By the time first period hits, kids are walking into my room — who are in my class — asking about it. By the time it was fourth or fifth period, I had kids who I do not have in my class coming into my classroom, asking if they can see the ball and waiting to hear all about that."

Karolski said this most recent game between the Steelers and Ravens just became the number one on his list as far as fan experiences, and he says the thing he'll remember most is the sound at Acrisure Stadium after the game.

"That was the loudest I think that stadium has been in years," he said. "As we're all cheering and just screaming, it felt like the fans had at least a little bit of impact for the game."

Winning a division title guarantees the Steelers their first home playoff game in five seasons, their first in nine seasons in front of fans. Karolski says he'll be in his seat for it, even on a school night.

I wouldn't miss it," he said.