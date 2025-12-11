Teacher at Pittsburgh-area school accused of provoking fight between students

A teacher at Valley Jr.-Sr. High School in New Kensington is accused of provoking a fight between students in the classroom.

Bradley Reiher was charged with corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said in a news release on Thursday.

Officials said law enforcement became aware of the allegations after a video of the fight, which happened in October, was posted on social media.

In the video, according to the news release, Reiher can be heard provoking the students and instigating them to engage in a fight. The "fight became physical initially" between the two students before a third student "became involved," the news release said.

The 45-year-old Reiher and another teacher broke up the fight, officials said. Reiher's preliminary hearing is scheduled for January.